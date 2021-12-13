Left Menu

NBA-Durant fined $25,000 for directing obscene language towards fan

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant has been fined $25,000 for directing obscene language towards a fan during their last game in Atlanta, the National Basketball Association (NBA) said on Sunday.

The NBA said the incident took place with 28 seconds remaining in the second quarter of the Nets' 113-105 win over the Atlanta Hawks in Friday's game at State Farm Arena.

Durant scored 31 points in that game as the Nets improved to an 18-8 record this season. They play at Detroit Pistons later on Sunday.

