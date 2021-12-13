Left Menu

Motor racing-Formula One stewards dismiss Mercedes protests

Reuters | Updated: 13-12-2021 00:49 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 00:41 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Flickr

Formula One stewards on Sunday dismissed two protests by Mercedes at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, an outcome that upheld Red Bull's Max Verstappen as 2021 world champion.

Verstappen passed Mercedes' seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton on the last lap to win the race after a safety car period ended in controversial circumstances.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

