Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:15 PM EDT on Sunday, December 12

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:15 PM ET on Sunday:

NFL (All times Eastern) Baltimore at Cleveland, 1 p.m. Jacksonville at Tennessee, 1 p.m. Las Vegas at Kansas City, 1 p.m. New Orleans at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. Dallas at Washington, 1 p.m. Atlanta at Carolina, 1 p.m. Seattle at Houston, 1 p.m. Detroit at Denver, 4:05 p.m. N.Y. Giants at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m. San Francisco at Cincinnati, 4:25 p.m. Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m. Chicago at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m. - - Cowboys RB Tony Pollard (foot) out Sunday Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard was ruled out for Sunday's game at Washington due to a foot injury. FOOTBALL-NFL-DAL-POLLARD, Field Level Media - - Texans place RB David Johnson on COVID-19 list The Houston Texans placed running back David Johnson on the reserve/COVID-19 list Sunday morning, just a few hours before their home game against the Seattle Seahawks. FOOTBALL-NFL-HOU-JOHNSON, Field Level Media - - - - NBA (All times Eastern) Milwaukee at New York, Noon Brooklyn at Detroit, 6 p.m. Dallas at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m. New Orleans at San Antonio, 7 p.m. Minnesota at Portland, 9 p.m. Orlando at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m. - - Reports: Zach LaVine in COVID protocols as Bulls' outbreak hits 9 players All-Star guard Zach LaVine and forward Troy Brown became the eighth and ninth members of the Chicago Bulls to enter the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols on Sunday, multiple outlets reported. BASKETBALL-NBA-CHI-LAVINE, Field Level Media - - Pistons F Jerami Grant (thumb) out at least 6 weeks Detroit Pistons leading scorer Jerami Grant will be sidelined at least six weeks with a thumb injury. BASKETBALL-NBA-DET-GRANT, Field Level Media - - Knicks F RJ Barrett enters COVID-19 protocols New York Knicks forward RJ Barrett will miss Sunday's matinee against the visiting Milwaukee Bucks after entering the NBA's health and safety protocols. BASKETBALL-NBA-NYK-BARRETT, Field Level Media - - - - NHL (All times Eastern) Anaheim at St. Louis, 7 p.m. Nashville at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Florida at Colorado, 8 p.m. Minnesota at Vegas, 9 p.m. Carolina at Vancouver, 10 p.m. - - - - COLLEGE BASKETBALL (All times Eastern) Fordham at Miami, 11:30 a.m. Merrimack at Indiana, Noon Colgate at St. John's, Noon Florida State vs. South Carolina, Noon Jackson State at No. 17 Iowa State, 1 p.m. No. 1 Purdue vs. NC State, 2 p.m. No. 6 Villanova at No. 2 Baylor, 3 p.m. Kent State at West Virginia, 4 p.m. NJIT at Northwestern, 4 p.m. No. 20 Florida at Maryland, 4:30 p.m. Long Beach State at No. 16 USC, 5 p.m. Green Bay at Kansas State, 5 p.m. Oregon at Stanford, 7 p.m. Monmouth at Pitt, 7 p.m. Rutgers at No. 23 Seton Hall, 7:30 p.m. - - - - MLS Red Bulls acquire MF Lewis Morgan from Inter Miami The New York Red Bulls acquired midfielder Lewis Morgan from Inter Miami CF on Sunday for $1.2 million in general allocation money. SOCCER-MLS-NYR-MIA-MORGAN-TRADE, Field Level Media - - Revs trade veteran F Teal Bunbury to Nashville The New England Revolution traded veteran forward Teal Bunbury to Nashville SC on Sunday in exchange for up to $150,000 in general allocation money. SOCCER-MLS-NER-NAS, Field Level Media - - Sporting KC trade D Jaylin Lindsey to Charlotte FC Sporting Kansas City traded defender Jaylin Lindsey to hometown club Charlotte FC on Sunday in exchange for up to $325,000 in general allocation money. SOCCER-MLS-SKC-CHA, Field Level Media - - LAFC acquire D Franco Escobar from Atlanta United Los Angeles Football Club acquired defender Franco Escobar from Atlanta United on Sunday. SOCCER-MLS-LAF-ATL-ESCOBAR, Field Level Media - - Dynamo acquire D Daniel Steres from Galaxy The Houston Dynamo traded a 2022 third-round pick to the Los Angeles Galaxy on Sunday in exchange for veteran defender Daniel Steres. SOCCER-MLS-HOU-LAG-STERES-TRADE, Field Level Media - - Nashville SC acquire F Ethan Zubak from LA Galaxy Nashville SC traded their 2022 first-round pick to the LA Galaxy on Sunday for forward Ethan Zubak. SOCCER-MLS-NAS-LAG-ZUBAK-TRADE, Field Level Media - - - - COLLEGE FOOTBALL Bryce Young early favorite to repeat as Heisman winner Bryce Young collected the first Heisman Trophy for an Alabama quarterback on Saturday night and is already favored to add a second one next year. FOOTBALL-NCAAF-ALA-OSU-HEISMAN-ODDS, Field Level Media - - - - GOLF PGA -- QBE Shootout - - - - ESPORTS CS:GO -- Intel Extreme Masters XVI - Winter Valorant Champions Tour final Rocket League Championship Series Fall Split Major final

