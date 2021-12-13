Left Menu

Soccer-Arsenal thrash Leicester to go four points clear in WSL

Frida Maanum scored two headed goals in three minutes as Arsenal hammered bottom side Leicester City 4-0 to go four points clear at the top of the Women's Super League on Sunday following Chelsea's shock defeat at Reading a day earlier.

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-12-2021 02:33 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 02:33 IST
Frida Maanum scored two headed goals in three minutes as Arsenal hammered bottom side Leicester City 4-0 to go four points clear at the top of the Women's Super League on Sunday following Chelsea's shock defeat at Reading a day earlier. Jordan Nobbs got the opener and Vivianne Miedema netted her 67th WSL goal before Leicester's Jemma Purfield was shown a straight red card for bringing down Nikita Parris when she was through on goal.

Leicester, who have yet to notch a point since being promoted to the top flight, put in a stout defensive effort despite Arsenal's numerical disadvantage, but Maanum came off the bench to score twice with her head to put the game beyond doubt. Arsenal, who stretched their unbeaten run to 18 in the league, top the standings on 25 points, with Chelsea second on 21 points after nine games.

Tottenham Hotspur climbed to third place in the table with a 2-1 win over Aston Villa, while Brighton & Hove Albion managed to hang on to fourth spot on goal difference despite losing 2-0 at home to fifth-placed Manchester United. Toni Duggan's first WSL goal in eight years for Everton gave the Toffees a 1-1 draw with West Ham United, while Ellen White scored an 89th-minute winner for Manchester City as they beat second-from-bottom Birmingham City 3-2.

