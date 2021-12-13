Soccer-Mbappe double gives PSG 2-0 win over Monaco

Left Menu

Mbappe found the back of the net with a penalty and a precise strike in the opening half to put the league leaders on 45 points from 18 games, 13 ahead of second-placed Olympique de Marseille who have a game in hand. Monaco, who had scored three goals in each of their wins in the previous two games, are eighth on 26 points.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 13-12-2021 03:19 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 03:15 IST
Paris St Germain continued their march towards the Ligue 1 title when a Kylian Mbappe double earned them a clinical 2-0 home victory against Monaco on Sunday. Mbappe found the back of the net with a penalty and a precise strike in the opening half to put the league leaders on 45 points from 18 games, 13 ahead of second-placed Olympique de Marseille who have a game in hand.

Monaco, who had scored three goals in each of their wins in the previous two games, are eighth on 26 points. They are one of six teams within six points fighting for second place, with Stade Rennais in third on 31 points after their 2-1 defeat at home against fourth-placed Nice.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

