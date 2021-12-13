Left Menu

Soccer-Martinez at the double as Inter thrash Cagliari to go top of Serie A

Cagliari were dead and buried from that moment on, and Hakan Calhanoglu soon added a third. Martinez completed the scoring in the 68th minute with a delicate finish after bringing Nicolo Barella's inch-perfect long pass under control, while a host of further chances came and went to make the win even more comprehensive.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 13-12-2021 03:15 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 03:15 IST
Inter Milan climbed to the top of Serie A in style as Lautaro Martinez's double helped them thrash Cagliari 4-0 at the San Siro on Sunday. The champions dominated from start to finish to earn their fifth league win in a row, with Argentine striker Martinez getting the scoring up and running with a bullet header in the 29th minute.

Martinez completed the scoring in the 68th minute with a delicate finish after bringing Nicolo Barella's inch-perfect long pass under control, while a host of further chances came and went to make the win even more comprehensive. With AC Milan and Napoli both dropping points this weekend, Inter took full advantage to hit the summit, one point ahead of city rivals Milan, while Cagliari dropped to 19th having taken 10 points from 17 matches.

