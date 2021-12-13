Soccer-Mbappe double gives PSG 2-0 win over Monaco

Paris St Germain continued their march towards the Ligue 1 title when a Kylian Mbappe double earned them a clinical 2-0 home victory against Monaco on Sunday.

Mbappe found the back of the net with a penalty and a precise strike in the opening half to put the league leaders on 45 points from 18 games, 13 ahead of second-placed Olympique de Marseille who have a game in hand. Monaco, who had scored three goals in each of their wins in the previous two games, are eighth on 26 points.

They are one of six teams within six points fighting for second place, with Stade Rennais in third on 31 points after their 2-1 defeat at home against fourth-placed Nice. At the Parc des Princes, Monaco started well with Sofiane Diop coming close when his attempt crashed into goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma in the second minute.

But it took PSG only 12 minutes to take the advantage as Mbappe converted a penalty after Angel Di Maria had been brought down by Djibril Sidibe. PSG relied on Mbappe again to double the tally at the end of a sharp counter-attack, with the France forward firing the ball into the far corner after being set up by Di Maria for his ninth league goal of the season.

PSG fullback Juan Bernat suffered a thigh injury and was replaced in the 51st minute by Thilo Kehrer. Lionel Messi had an opportunity to wrap it up in the 71st minute but the Argentine's crossed shot went just wide.

Ten minutes from time, he had a chance again but his chip was also off target in a relatively disappointing performance by the former Barcelona player. Monaco had a couple of chances to reduce the arrears but PSG stayed composed to get their first win in three Ligue 1 matches after two draws.

