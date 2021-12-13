Left Menu

Soccer-Vargas scores twice as Atletico win final first leg 4-0

Brazil’s Player of the Year Hulk put Atletico ahead from the penalty spot after 24 minutes and Keno made it 2-0 with a low shot from outside the box 11 minutes later. Vargas replaced the injured Diego Costa after just 13 minutes and made his presence felt in the second half.

Atletico Mineiro took a major step towards winning Brazil’s league and cup double on Sunday when a second-half brace from Eduardo Vargas helped them to a 4-0 victory over Athletico Paranaense in the first leg of the Copa do Brasil final. Brazil’s Player of the Year Hulk put Atletico ahead from the penalty spot after 24 minutes and Keno made it 2-0 with a low shot from outside the box 11 minutes later.

Vargas replaced the injured Diego Costa after just 13 minutes and made his presence felt in the second half. The Chilean striker got a third 11 minutes into the second half when he tapped home from close range after Hulk took advantage of poor defending and he made it 4-0 13 minutes later by firing home another pass from Hulk.

The competition, which pitted Atletico, the Brazilian league champions, against the winners of the Copa Sudamericana, South America’s version of the Europa League, marks the finale to the Brazilian season. The second leg will take place on Thursday at Athletico’s home ground in Curitiba.

