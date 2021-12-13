Canadian football-Bombers beat Tiger-Cats in Grey Cup thriller

Zach Collaros found Darvin Adams with a 13-yard touchdown strike as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers scored a 33-25 overtime victory over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats to win the Canadian Football League's Grey Cup on Sunday.

In a thrilling end to the pandemic-hit CFL's first championship game since 2019, the Bombers and Tiger-Cats delivered a reminder of why the Grey Cup has been one of the country's sporting treasures for over a century. Trailing 22-10 with 11 minutes to play, Collaros, the CFL's Most Outstanding Player, threw two touchdown passes, including one to Adams in overtime, to defend the title they had won two years ago in Calgary against the same opponents.

Sergio Castillo contributed five field goals to the Winnipeg effort. The Tiger-Cats had looked poised to win their first Grey Cup since 1999 after Jeremiah Masoli came off the bench midway through the second quarter in place of injured quarterback Dane Evans and threw touchdowns to Steven Dunbar and Brandon Banks.

But the Tiger-Cats, playing at home in from a raucous black and gold clad soldout crowd of over 26,000, were unable to make their 22-10 lead hold and needed a 13-yard field goal from Michael Domagala with four seconds left in regulation just to get to overtime.

