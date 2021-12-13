Soccer-Napoli's Zielinski gets all-clear after breathing issues

Left Menu

Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski was substituted due to breathing problems in Sunday's 1-0 Serie A defeat by Empoli but the club later said he had been given the all-clear by doctors.

Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski was substituted due to breathing problems in Sunday's 1-0 Serie A defeat by Empoli but the club later said he had been given the all-clear by doctors. Italian media reported that the Poland international appeared to struggle in the first half and pointed to his neck and chest before being replaced by Lorenzo Insigne in the 22nd minute.

Napoli later released a statement https://www.sscnapoli.it/static/news/Zielinski-and-Elmas-injury-news-24204.aspx saying the 27-year-old, who contracted COVID-19 last year, was cleared after checks. The incident came a day after Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof was substituted due to breathing difficulties in their 1-0 Premier League win against Norwich City.

