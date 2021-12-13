Left Menu

Soccer-We all have to look in the mirror, says Sydney's Corica

Reuters | Updated: 13-12-2021 13:09 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 13:09 IST
Sydney FC remain second from bottom in Australia after Sunday's 2-0 loss to Central Coast Mariners but head coach Steve Corica says the five-time A-League champions have enough quality in the squad to turn things around. Corica's side have just two points from their opening four games and trail early-season leaders Macarthur FC by eight.

"We've got to perform a lot better than that otherwise these boys won't be starting," said Corica. "We've got our problems with injuries. There's a lot of things going on at the moment. But we do have enough quality in our dressing room to turn it around.

"If you look at (Melbourne) City last year, they lost the first four games so there's a lot of hard work to do, a lot of looking in the mirror, everyone, from myself to all the players and all the coaching staff." Sydney have scored just twice in the league and Corica lamented the injury problems and lack of sharpness among his attacking cohort.

"We've got quality players in that final third, it's just getting them all on the park when we can and having a bit of composure in front of goal," he said. With injury sidelining a number of players, including midfielder Luke Brattan, who is out for the rest of the season, Corica confirmed he would be looking to strengthen his squad in next month's transfer window.

"If we can and we find the right players we'll definitely bring them in," he said.

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

