Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Russell hits out at 'unacceptable' end to Abu Dhabi GP; NFL-Brady breaks record for most pass completions and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Motor racing-Russell hits out at 'unacceptable' end to Abu Dhabi GP

Max Verstappen's thrilling Formula One championship win in the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday has been met with a mix of reactions, with some criticising "unacceptable" decision-making from the race director and stewards. Verstappen passed Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton on the last lap to win the race after a safety car period ended in controversial circumstances.

NFL-Brady breaks record for most pass completions

Tom Brady broke yet another record in the National Football League (NFL) on Sunday, becoming the all-time completions leader and adding to the piles of accolades in his unstoppable career. The seven-time Super Bowl champion connected with Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammate Mike Evans for 20 yards late in the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills for his 7,143 pass completion, surpassing retired quarterback Drew Brees' previous record.

NBA-Antetokounmpo wins title, Jokic MVP as international players shine

'Greek Freak' Giannis Antetokounmpo ended the Milwaukee Bucks 50-year championship drought and Denver Nuggets' big man Nikola Jokic of Serbia took home MVP honors as international players dominated headlines in the 2020-2021 NBA season. The dynamic Antetokounmpo, who was born in Athens to Nigerian immigrant parents, delivered a 50-point masterpiece in Game Six of the Finals to capture the title nL1N2OX06Z that had eluded the Bucks for so long.

Motor racing-Verstappen wins first F1 title in last lap drama

Red Bull's Max Verstappen won the Formula One championship, denying Lewis Hamilton a record eighth, with a last-lap overtake to win a season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday amid controversy and high drama. Hamilton's Mercedes team took the constructors' title for an unprecedented eighth year in a row but their run of double dominance was ended by the 24-year-old Dutch driver, his country's first champion.

Canadian football-Bombers beat Tiger-Cats in Grey Cup thriller

Zach Collaros found Darvin Adams with a 13-yard touchdown strike as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers scored a 33-25 overtime victory over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats to win the Canadian Football League's Grey Cup on Sunday. In a thrilling end to the pandemic-hit CFL's first championship game since 2019, the Bombers and Tiger-Cats delivered a reminder of why the Grey Cup has been one of the country's sporting treasures for over a century.

NFL roundup: Tom Brady hits milestones in Bucs' OT win

Tom Brady tossed a 58-yard touchdown pass to Breshad Perriman with 5:31 remaining in overtime to lift the host Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 33-27 victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Buffalo scored 17 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to forge a tie before it went three-and-out on its first possession of overtime. Brady threw his second touchdown pass of the day with a soft toss over the middle to Perriman, whose lone catch of the day sent the Buccaneers (10-3) to their fourth straight victory. The game-winner was Brady's 700th career touchdown pass.

NBA roundup: Kevin Durant's 51 points carries Nets to victory

Kevin Durant scored a season-high 51 points as the visiting Brooklyn Nets earned a 116-104 victory Sunday, while handing the Detroit Pistons their 12th consecutive defeat. Durant's point total set a Little Caesars Arena record. Ex-Pistons forward Blake Griffin, who currently plays for the Nets, held the previous record with 50 points. Durant added nine assists and seven rebounds as the Nets won for the third time in their last four games.

Tennis-Djokovic still the man to beat as off-field issues proliferate

Novak Djokovic dominated the men's game once again and a new star in Emma Raducanu exploded onto the scene at the U.S. Open, but the sport finished 2021 in a stand-off with China over the safety of former doubles number one Peng Shuai. Djokovic started the year by winning a record ninth Australian Open title and by the time the season reached the final of the fourth and last major of the year at the U.S. Open, the Serbian was standing on the verge of history.

Athletics-Seeing's not believing as shoe tech rips up the record books

When World Athletics chief Sebastian Coe began his review of the year by highlighting "some jaw-dropping performances" he perfectly encapsulated the sport's current paradox - people are stunned by what they are seeing, but not necessarily impressed. For decades, huge world records were often greeted with a weary assumption of doping but many of today's even bigger leaps are the result of "performance-enhancing technology".

Sport's enduring appeal lit up 2021 but pandemic still tough opponent

The sporting world staggered into 2021 as the COVID-19 pandemic raged and while it would be a stretch to say it is finishing the year with a sprint, a sense of normality has returned despite the lingering threat of the virus. Regardless of what the doom-mongers and the thousands of people in Japan bitterly opposed to staging the delayed 2020 Olympics said, the Games went ahead, even if they looked and felt very different to any previous edition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)