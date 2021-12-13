Premier Handball League launches its third franchise, Rajasthan Wolverines

The Premier Handball League (PHL) on Monday announced Rajasthan Wolverines as the third team for the inaugural edition of the much-awaited franchise-based league. The Rajasthan based franchise also known as Rajasthan Wolverines which has been bagged by Shatvik Corporation will be among the six participating teams.

"We are thrilled to welcome Wolverine Sports Private Limited; the sports arm of Shatvik Corporation as the Rajasthan Franchise of the Premier Handball League and the team is named Rajasthan Wolverines. Rajasthan as a state has a hearty handball playing culture and has also been instrumental to the beginnings of many sporting leagues," said Manu Agrawal, CEO, Bluesport Entertainment Pvt. Ltd in a statement. "As a state, Rajasthan has a robust attitude towards sports and fitness and thereby becomes an important state to join the Premier Handball League.

"As a league, we are pleased that new, as well as deep-rooted business houses such as Shatvik Corporation are entering the world of Indian sports through us and we are sure that with the inclusion of such wonderful partners not just Handball but the world of sports in India shall grow and prosper in times to come," he added. According to an official release, Shatvik Corporation is led by successful entrepreneur and avid golfer Yash Dave, who is one of the popular names in the state golfing circuit. Dave is now keen to inculcate a strong interest in handball among the younger generation through this league.

"Handball has been one of the most followed sports in Europe and has all the potential to generate similar responses in India too. I believe the rise of new-age sports and an increase in appetite for Olympic sports among the sporting enthusiasts would augur well for the Indian youth to embrace handball in a bigger way," said Yash Dave, Managing Director, Wolverine Sports Pvt. Ltd. "While Khelo India has revolutionized grassroot sports, companies such as ours aligning with the fastest Olympic sport of Handball will give great rise to handball in India and Indian Handball globally.

"We at Shatvik Corporaion are pleased to bag the Rajasthan Franchise of the Premier Handball League, titled Rajasthan Wolverines and believe that with the onset of PHL, India shall see a handball revolution in times to come," he added. The first season of PHL, which is set to take place next year, will bring an exciting and never-seen-before experience to the audience and will also provide Indian players with the opportunity to rub shoulders with top international players from across the world and enhance their skills. (ANI)

