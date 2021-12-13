Left Menu

LPL: Mathews stars Colombo Stars beat Galle Gladiators by 41 runs

Angelo Mathews returned from an injury to lead Colombo Stars to a much-needed 41-run win over Galle Gladiators in Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2021 match on Sunday at the R. Premadasa Stadium.

ANI | Colombo | Updated: 13-12-2021 14:25 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 14:25 IST
LPL: Mathews stars Colombo Stars beat Galle Gladiators by 41 runs
Angelo Mathews (Image: LPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Angelo Mathews returned from an injury to lead Colombo Stars to a much-needed 41-run win over Galle Gladiators in Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2021 match on Sunday at the R. Premadasa Stadium. After electing to bat first, Colombo Stars captain Mathews opened the innings and helped his team in posting a solid total of 162/7 in the rain-curtailed 18-over match. He hit eight boundaries and three sixes in his innings.

Colombo Stars innings was also bolstered by Dinesh Chandimal who made 36 off 14, smashing 4 fours and 2 sixes in his innings. In reply, Galle Gladiators were bowled out for 121 in 16.5 overs with Stars pacer Naveen ul-Haq claiming 3 for 27, suffering their second successive defeat in two days.

Kusal Mendis scored 64 runs in 39 balls, with 7 fours and a six in the chase. But he found no support from the remainder of the Galle Gladiators' batting order. Seekkuge Prasanna, who took 2 for 23, and Ravi Rampaul, who picked 2 for 34, also contributed with the ball for Colombo Stars as they picked up only their second win of the season. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IIT Guwahati establishes advanced facilities at first-of-its kind nanotechnology centre in Northeast

IIT Guwahati establishes advanced facilities at first-of-its kind nanotechno...

 India
2
EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -draft statement

EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -dra...

 Global
3
Study: Sunshine might protect children, young adults from multiple sclerosis

Study: Sunshine might protect children, young adults from multiple sclerosis

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after review; Japan researchers use ostrich cells to make glowing COVID-19 detection masks and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after revi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021