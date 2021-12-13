Soccer-Vermaelen leaves Vissel Kobe after contract expires
Belgium defender Thomas Vermaelen has left Japan's Vissel Kobe upon the completion of his contract, the club said on Monday.
Vermaelen signed a two-and-a-half year deal with the J1 League side in 2019 after leaving Barcelona and helped them win the Emperor's Cup that year, their first domestic trophy.
The 36-year-old was a member of the Vissel side that reached the 2020 Asian Champions League semi-finals and finished third in the J1 League to qualify for next year's continental club championship.
