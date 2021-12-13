Soccer-Aguero to announce his retirement on Wednesday, newspaper says

Left Menu

Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero is set to announce his retirement this week following a cardiac evaluation, ending the Argentine's career at 33, Spanish newspaper El Periodico reported on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 13-12-2021 16:37 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 16:37 IST
Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero is set to announce his retirement this week following a cardiac evaluation, ending the Argentine's career at 33, Spanish newspaper El Periodico reported on Monday. Barca declined to comment and the player's agent and friends were not available to confirm the information. However, sources close to the situation confirmed to Reuters that a ceremony is being prepared by the club for Wednesday.

The former Manchester City and Atletico Madrid player, who arrived at Barcelona on a free transfer in the close season, received medical assistance on the pitch after he complained of chest pain and dizziness during his team's 1-1 draw with Alaves in La Liga in late October and had to be taken to hospital. Barcelona announced days later that Aguero was ruled out for at least three months following cardiac analysis and reports appeared about his possible retirement in Spanish and Argentine media shortly after.

"Aguero has been subjected to a diagnostic and therapeutic process by Dr Josep Brugada," Barcelona said in a statement in November.

