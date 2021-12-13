Ajay Singh wins 3rd gold for India in Commonwealth Weightlifting C'ships, qualifies for 2022 CWG
Ajai Singh clinched India's third gold of the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships here by winning the men's 81kg category.
Singh lifted a total of 322kg and also set a national record in snatch (147kg) on Sunday night.
He became the third Indian weightlifter to directly qualify for next year's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
Jeremy Lalrinnunga (67kg) and Achinta Sheuli (73kg) have already qualified for the 2022 CWG after winning gold in their respective competitions.
The gold winners in all wight categories from this championship directly qualify for the 2022 Birmingham CWG while the rest can make it to the Games through the rankings.
Popy Hazarika had also won a silver, in the women's 59kg, with a total lift of 189kg (84+105).
