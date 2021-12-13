Soccer-Champions League last 16 draw
Reuters | Updated: 13-12-2021 16:58 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 16:58 IST
The following is the draw for the Champions League last 16, held on Monday in Nyon, Switzerland: Ajax Amsterdam v Inter Milan
Bayern Munich v Atletico Madrid Juventus v Sporting Lisbon
Liverpool v RB Salzburg Lille v Chelsea
Manchester City v Villarreal Manchester United v Paris St Germain
Real Madrid v Benfica First team named will play the second leg at home. The first legs are scheduled to take place on Feb. 15-16 and Feb. 22-23 while the second legs will be played on March 8-9 and March 15-16.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sports News Roundup: Mariners acquire Adam Frazier from Padres; Soccer-Liverpool trounce Southampton, Gerrard enjoys second win with Villa and more
Special to score at Anfield but more pleased with Liverpool's win, says Thiago
Police officer stabbed in Paris, inquiry opened, Interior Minister says
Off-duty police officer stabbed in Paris, interior minister says
Nomination process for zila parishad, panchayat samiti polls in Raj begins