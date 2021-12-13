Soccer-Champions League last 16 draw

The following is the draw for the Champions League last 16, held on Monday in Nyon, Switzerland: Ajax Amsterdam v Inter Milan

Bayern Munich v Atletico Madrid Juventus v Sporting Lisbon

Liverpool v RB Salzburg Lille v Chelsea

Manchester City v Villarreal Manchester United v Paris St Germain

Real Madrid v Benfica First team named will play the second leg at home. The first legs are scheduled to take place on Feb. 15-16 and Feb. 22-23 while the second legs will be played on March 8-9 and March 15-16.

