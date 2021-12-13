Left Menu

Anurag Thakur holds MOC meeting at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday held a Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) meeting with the newly-inducted members of the Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2021 17:22 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 17:22 IST
Anurag Thakur with newly elected MOC members (Photo/SAI Media-Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday held a Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) meeting with the newly-inducted members of the Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The motive of the meeting was to discuss the roadmap for the Paris Olympics 2024, which will help in improving the athletes' performance.

"This is the first MOC meeting which is being held after the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The main aim of organizing this meeting is to create a roadmap for the Paris Olympics 2024. The roadmap will help us in improving the performance of our athletes and will give us better results," Anurag Thakur told the media persons. "The MOC committee consists of former athletes, members of the National Sports Federation and even the government officials. These all have gathered today to discuss the planning for the Commonwealth Games 2022, Asian Games and all the World Championships that will be held next year. The committee is working towards providing better facilities to all our athletes," he added.

Talking about the Paralympic Games, the Sports Minister praised the Paralympians and said that they have made our country proud. "All the Paralympians have made our country proud by winning 19 medals at the Tokyo Paralympics, which is the highest number by India till now. I just wish that this number increases and we create more records in future," said Thakur. (ANI)

