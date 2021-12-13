Left Menu

Ligue 1: Kylian Mbappe makes history with landmark 100th PSG goal

Kylian Mbappe registered both his 99th and 100th goals for Paris Saint-Germain in the capital club's 2-0 win over Monaco at the Parc des Princes on Sunday.

ANI | Paris | Updated: 13-12-2021 17:34 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 17:34 IST
Ligue 1: Kylian Mbappe makes history with landmark 100th PSG goal
PSG's Kylian Mbappe (Photo: Twitter/PSG). Image Credit: ANI
Kylian Mbappe registered both his 99th and 100th goals for Paris Saint-Germain in the capital club's 2-0 win over Monaco at the Parc des Princes on Sunday. The 22-year-old forward dispatched a 12th-minute penalty, then followed it up with a superb curling effort on the stroke of halftime, after a fine pass from Lionel Messi.

As a result, PSG extended their lead at the top of Ligue 1 to 13 points, whilst Monaco dropped to the eighth position. With the brace in the French capital, Mbappe passed the 100-goal mark for PSG in Ligue 1, becoming the youngest player ever to score a century of top-flight goals for a single club at the age of 22 years, 11 months, and 23 days.

Mbappe also scored 16 goals for Monaco before making the move to Paris in 2017. Paris-born, Mbappe was given his Ligue 1 debut with Monaco in 2015 and won the title with them at PSG's expense in 2017 before making a record-breaking return to the capital the following year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

