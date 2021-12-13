Soccer-LaLiga talking points

Left Menu

Sevilla and Betis both won their games to position themselves as the biggest contenders to Real Madrid's dominance as the midseason approaches. Betis trounced former leaders Real Sociedad 4-0 to claim their fifth consecutive league game and sit four point ahead of Atletico Madrid in third place.

Reuters | Updated: 13-12-2021 19:00 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 19:00 IST
Talking points from the weekend in LaLiga. SEVILLA IS STANDING OUT

While Madrid got all the attention at the weekend because of the local derby between Real and Atletico, clubs from the southern city of Sevilla also kept up the momentum. Sevilla and Betis both won their games to position themselves as the biggest contenders to Real Madrid's dominance as the midseason approaches.

Betis trounced former leaders Real Sociedad 4-0 to claim their fifth consecutive league game and sit four point ahead of Atletico Madrid in third place. Sevilla won 1-0 at Athletic Bilbao and are second, eight points behind Real Madrid but with a game in hand. They have only lost two LaLiga games this season.

REAL SOCIEDAD IN FREE FALL Real Sociedad were the biggest surprise in Spanish football early in the season when they comfortably led the league for nearly three months following an unbeaten run after an opening day loss to Barcelona.

But that is already in the past as they fell to fifth after suffering their third consecutive loss on Sunday with their 4-0 defeat at the hands of Betis in Sevilla. Injuries to key players such as David Silva and Mikel Merino left Real Sociedad in bad shape as they will host Unai Emery's Villarreal next Saturday desperate for a win.

WHO CAN STOP REAL MADRID? Ten consecutive wins in all competitions, four consecutive games without conceding a single goal, leaders with an eight points difference over the second placed club. Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid is an unstoppable force in Spain as midseason approaches.

After another Barcelona stumble, this time a 2-2 draw against Osasuna, Real Madrid is already 18 points ahead their biggest rivals, who are currently eighth, outside the European qualification zone. Real won 2-0 on Sunday against the current champions Atletico, who are fourth, 13 points behind the leaders.

Second place Sevilla had their opportunity to slow down the leaders two weeks ago but failed, losing 2-1 in Madrid after having an early lead. Real are cruising at the top of the table and it's hard to see them stopping.

