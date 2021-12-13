Rohit Sharma doubtful for South Africa Tests, Priyank Panchal asked to be ready as cover

By Vishesh Roy India Test vice-captain Rohit Sharma is doubtful for the upcoming three-match series against South Africa after he received a blow on his fingers while training.

Sources within the know of developments confirmed to ANI that Rohit indeed received a blow on his fingers, but right now it is too early to say that whether the right-handed batter can be deemed unfit for the series. "Yes, Rohit got injured will practicing on Sunday. But it is too early to say whether he is ruled out or not. We will keep monitoring the situation. As of now, we have asked Priyank Panchal to report to Mumbai as we want to have someone ready as cover if Rohit is unfit for the Test series," the source said.

Rohit was hit on his hand while he was training with throwdown specialist Raghavendra on Sunday in Mumbai. Last week, Rohit was named India's Test vice-captain and he was also given the rein of white-ball format. Rohit Sharma, India's new white-ball skipper lavished praise on Virat Kohli for leading the team from the front.

"He's (Kohli) put the team in the situation where there is no looking back. Those five years that he has led the team led from the front every time we stepped onto the park. And yeah! there was a clear grit and determination to win every game that was the message to the entire squad," Rohit said in an interview posted on the BCCI website "We had a great time playing under him obviously we played I played a lot of cricket under him and enjoyed every moment and I will still continue to do that," he added.

India's squad for South Africa Tests: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)