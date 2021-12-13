UEL knockout round play-off draw: Barcelona face Napoli, Dortmund play Rangers

FC Barcelona will face Napoli while Borussia Dortmund await the Rangers following the draw for the 2021/22 UEFA Europa League knockout round play-off. The draw was made at UEFA headquarters in Nyon on Monday. Serie A's Atalanta take on Greek giants Olympiacos while RB Leipzig face Real Sociedad.

Elsewhere, Zenit will take on Real Betis, Porto will clash with Lazio, and Sheriff - fresh from their UEFA Champions League rollercoaster ride- have been paired with Braga. The first legs are scheduled for February 17, with the second legs a week later.

The winners of the eight ties will join the eight UEFA Europa League group winners in the round of 16. The draw for that is on February 25. UEFA Europa League knockout round play-off draw: Sevilla vs Dinamo Zagreb, Atalanta vs Olympiacos, RB Leipzig vs Real Sociedad, Barcelona vs Napoli, Zenit vs Real Betis, Borussia Dortmund vs Rangers, Sheriff vs Braga, and Porto vs Lazio. (ANI)

