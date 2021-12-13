Left Menu

UEL knockout round play-off draw: Barcelona face Napoli, Dortmund play Rangers

FC Barcelona will face Napoli while Borussia Dortmund await the Rangers following the draw for the 2021/22 UEFA Europa League knockout round play-off.

ANI | Nyon | Updated: 13-12-2021 19:16 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 19:16 IST
UEL knockout round play-off draw: Barcelona face Napoli, Dortmund play Rangers
UEFA Europa League trophy (Photo: Twitter/UEL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

FC Barcelona will face Napoli while Borussia Dortmund await the Rangers following the draw for the 2021/22 UEFA Europa League knockout round play-off. The draw was made at UEFA headquarters in Nyon on Monday. Serie A's Atalanta take on Greek giants Olympiacos while RB Leipzig face Real Sociedad.

Elsewhere, Zenit will take on Real Betis, Porto will clash with Lazio, and Sheriff - fresh from their UEFA Champions League rollercoaster ride- have been paired with Braga. The first legs are scheduled for February 17, with the second legs a week later.

The winners of the eight ties will join the eight UEFA Europa League group winners in the round of 16. The draw for that is on February 25. UEFA Europa League knockout round play-off draw: Sevilla vs Dinamo Zagreb, Atalanta vs Olympiacos, RB Leipzig vs Real Sociedad, Barcelona vs Napoli, Zenit vs Real Betis, Borussia Dortmund vs Rangers, Sheriff vs Braga, and Porto vs Lazio. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IIT Guwahati establishes advanced facilities at first-of-its kind nanotechnology centre in Northeast

IIT Guwahati establishes advanced facilities at first-of-its kind nanotechno...

 India
2
EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -draft statement

EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -dra...

 Global
3
Study: Sunshine might protect children, young adults from multiple sclerosis

Study: Sunshine might protect children, young adults from multiple sclerosis

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after review; Japan researchers use ostrich cells to make glowing COVID-19 detection masks and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after revi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021