Soccer-Head coach of Hungary's Ferencvaros leaves team

Austrian coach Peter Stoeger will leave his position as head coach of Hungarian first-division soccer club Ferencvaros after being in charge for a little more than six months, the team announced on Monday. Ferencvaros did not say in their statement why Stoeger was leaving.

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 13-12-2021 19:39 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 19:39 IST
Austrian coach Peter Stoeger will leave his position as head coach of Hungarian first-division soccer club Ferencvaros after being in charge for a little more than six months, the team announced on Monday. Ferencvaros did not say in their statement why Stoeger was leaving. His two aides, Gerhard Fellner and Alexander Bade are also leaving the team.

The 55-year-old coach had previously coached German side Cologne and led the team into the Bundesliga from the second division within a year. Later, he was in charge at Borussia Dortmund. Ferencvaros, national champions in the past three seasons, will be trained by assistant coach Csaba Mate until a new head coach is appointed.

