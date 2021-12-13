Left Menu

Soccer-Champions League last 16 draw

Reuters | Updated: 13-12-2021 19:51 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 19:51 IST
The following is the new draw for the Champions League last 16, held on Monday in Nyon, Switzerland, after the original draw was declared void due to a technical error. Bayern Munich v RB Salzburg

Manchester City v Sporting Lisbon Ajax Amsterdam v Benfica

Lille v Chelsea Manchester United v Atletico Madrid

Juventus v Villarreal Liverpool v Inter Milan

Real Madrid v Paris St Germain Seeded teams (named first) will play the second leg at home. The first legs are scheduled to take place on Feb. 15-16 and Feb. 22-23 while the second legs will be played on March 8-9 and March 15-16.

