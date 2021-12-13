Soccer-Champions League last 16 draw
The following is the new draw for the Champions League last 16, held on Monday in Nyon, Switzerland, after the original draw was declared void due to a technical error. Bayern Munich v RB Salzburg
Manchester City v Sporting Lisbon Ajax Amsterdam v Benfica
Lille v Chelsea Manchester United v Atletico Madrid
Juventus v Villarreal Liverpool v Inter Milan
Real Madrid v Paris St Germain Seeded teams (named first) will play the second leg at home. The first legs are scheduled to take place on Feb. 15-16 and Feb. 22-23 while the second legs will be played on March 8-9 and March 15-16.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Manchester City
- Salzburg
- Switzerland
- Juventus
- Inter Milan
- Champions League
ALSO READ
First suspected case of Omicron variant of COVID-19 detected in Switzerland
Soccer-Manchester City brave snowstorm in 2-1 home win over West Ham
WRAPUP 1-Soccer-Manchester City go top as Chelsea suffer defeat at West Ham
Switzerland confirms daily record of over 12,000 new COVID-19 cases
Soccer-Okafor strike sees Salzburg to historic win over Sevilla