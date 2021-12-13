Soccer-Champions League last 16 draw

The following is the new draw for the Champions League last 16, held on Monday in Nyon, Switzerland, after the original draw was declared void due to a technical error. Bayern Munich v RB Salzburg

Manchester City v Sporting Lisbon Ajax Amsterdam v Benfica

Lille v Chelsea Manchester United v Atletico Madrid

Juventus v Villarreal Liverpool v Inter Milan

Real Madrid v Paris St Germain Seeded teams (named first) will play the second leg at home. The first legs are scheduled to take place on Feb. 15-16 and Feb. 22-23 while the second legs will be played on March 8-9 and March 15-16.

