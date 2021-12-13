Soccer-Man Utd shut down training complex after COVID-19 case, Brentford game in doubt
Manchester United's Premier League fixture against Brentford could be in doubt after their training complex was closed down following a positive COVID-19 test in the first team, the Old Trafford club said on Monday.
"Given cancellation of training and disruption to the squad, and with the health of players and staff the priority, the club is in discussion with the Premier League whether it is safe for Tuesday's fixture against Brentford to continue, both from a COVID infection and player preparation perspective," United said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
