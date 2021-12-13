Left Menu

Soccer-Man Utd shut down training complex after COVID-19 cases, Brentford game in doubt

Reuters | Updated: 13-12-2021 20:54 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 20:54 IST
Manchester United's Premier League fixture against Brentford could be in doubt after their training complex was closed down following positive COVID-19 tests in the first team, the Old Trafford club said on Monday.

United play away at Brentford on Tuesday but the club said they have approached the Premier League to discuss whether the match should go ahead. United did not mention how many individuals tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

"Individuals who tested positive are isolating per Premier League protocols," the club said in a statement. "Given cancellation of training and disruption to the squad, and with the health of players and staff the priority, the club is in discussion with the Premier League whether it is safe for Tuesday's fixture against Brentford to continue.

"Team and staff travel to London will be deferred pending the result of that discussion." Last week Tottenham Hotspur had two matches called off due to a COVID-19 outbreak at the club that affected players and staff -- their final Europa Conference League group game against Rennes and the weekend's league trip to Brighton & Hove Albion.

While the Brighton game has been postponed, UEFA said the Conference League game will not be played due to a lack of available days on the calendar, with Spurs risking an exit from the competition if they are forced to forfeit.

