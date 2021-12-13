The following are the top/expected stories at 2105 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of ISL match between Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United in Bambolim.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IND-SA-ROHIT-2NDLD INJURY Hamstring injury rules Rohit Sharma out of SA Test series; Priyank Panchal named replacement New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) India's Test vice-captain Rohit Sharma was on Monday ruled out of the entire three-Test series against South Africa as his old left-hamstring injury resurfaced during the team's net session in Mumbai where he also took a hit on his hand.

SPO-TOPS-LIST 20 sportspersons added to TOPS list for 2024 Olympics, total rises to 148 New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) As many as 20 new sportspersons were on Monday added to the list of Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), taking the total number of athletes to be funded by the Sports Ministry for the 2024 Paris Games to 148.

SPO-F1-NARAIN What happened in Abu Dhabi yesterday wasn't fair, it was Hamilton's race: Karthikeyan By Bharat Sharma New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) The controversial end to an epic title fight in the 2021 season has not gone down well with India's first Formula 1 driver Narain Karthikeyan.

SPO-CRI-ROHIT-LD VIRAT Virat led from front for five years, enjoyed each and every moment under him: Rohit (Eds: Recasts intro, minor edits) Mumbai, Dec 13 (PTI) Virat Kohli led India from the front for five years as the team's limited-overs captain, said his successor Rohit Sharma, insisting that he enjoyed ''each and every moment'' that he played under the star batter.

SPO-CRI-SA-QUINTON De Kock set to miss part of India Test series Johannesburg, Dec 13 (PTI) South Africa's wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock is set to miss the third Test of the upcoming series against India due to the birth of his first child.

SPO-BAD-WORLDS-IND Indian shuttlers lose in doubles in World C'ships Huelva (Spain), Dec 13 (PTI) Two Indian pairs suffered straight game defeats to make first round exits from the BWF World Badminton Championship here on Monday.

SPO-CRI-BCCI-COMMITTEE BCCI forms committee for differently abled cricketers New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) The BCCI has formed a committee for the differently abled cricketers of the country, paving the way for them to play under the Board's aegis.

SPO-CRI-LAXMAN-NCA First day, first show: Laxman takes charge at NCA Bengaluru, Dec 13 (PTI) Former India batting stalwart VVS Laxman on Monday started his tenure as the director of cricket at the National Cricket Academy here.

SPO-TT-SHARATH TT veteran Sharath Kamal undergoes procedure to treat heel issue New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) India's veteran table tennis star A Sharath Kamal has undergone a medical procedure to treat his ''severe heel pain''.

SPO-MOC-MINISTER Re-constituted MOC holds first meeting; discusses preparations for 2022 CWG, Asiad and TOPS New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) The Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) met here on Monday for the first time after the Tokyo Games to prepare a road map for the upcoming major events and finalise the Target Olympic Podium Scheme for 2024 and 2028 Olympics.

SPO-CRI-SLC-MAHELA SLC appoints Mahela Jayawardene as national team consultant Colombo, Dec 13 (PTI) Former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene will be the consultant coach of the national teams starting next year, the country's cricket board announced on Monday.

SPO-BOX-OLY-IBA AIBA becomes IBA as key constitutional amendments approved to secure boxing's Olympic future New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) Promising a ''new era'' and ''new ways of working'', the International Boxing Association began the process of revamping itself in a virtual Extraordinary Congress which approved crucial constitutional amendments suggested by an independent group besides announcing a recertification programme for its under-fire referees and judges.

SPO-LIFT-IND Ajay Singh wins 3rd gold for India in Commonwealth Weightlifting C'ships, qualifies for 2022 CWG Tashkent, Dec 13 (PTI) Ajai Singh clinched India's third gold of the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships here by winning the men's 81kg category.

SPO-FOOT-ISL-JAMSHEDPUR-PREVIEW Jamshedpur FC test for high-flying Odisha FC in ISL Vasco, Dec 13 (PTI) Two in-form teams in Jamshedpur FC and Odisha FC will look to outdo one another in what could be a battle of attrition in the Indian Super League (ISL) here on Tuesday.

SPO-CRI-ICC-PLAYERS Warner named ICC men's player of month for November, Hayley Matthews gets women's award Dubai, Dec 13 (PTI) Explosive Australia opener David Warner and West Indies all-rounder Hayley Matthews were on Monday adjudged the men's and women's ICC Players of the Month of November after their superlative performances.

SPO-CRI-IND-LUNGI A series like India can set the ball rolling in right direction for SA cricket: Lungi Ngidi Cape Town, Dec 13 (PTI) Fast bowler Lungi Ngidi reckons the upcoming home series against India can set the ''ball rolling'' in the right direction for South African cricket, which has gone through a transition phase over the past few years while enduring upheavals.

SPO-HANDBALL-IND How Scandinavia favourite Handball is helping shape futures in Haryana's hinterland New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) For the longest time, the sporting landscape of Haryana has been defined by boxing, wrestling and even kabaddi.

SPO-HOCK-IND-PREVIEW Hockey: New cycle starts as Indian men take on Korea in Asian Champions Trophy Dhaka, Dec 13 (PTI) Olympic bronze medallist Indian men's hockey team will start its new cycle with a bunch of youngsters aiming to prove their mettle when it begins its Asian Champions Trophy campaign against Korea here on Tuesday.

