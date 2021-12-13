Left Menu

Man United game could be postponed over coronavirus cases

PTI | Manchester | Updated: 13-12-2021 22:24 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 22:24 IST
Man United game could be postponed over coronavirus cases
Manchester United is in talks with the Premier League about postponing Tuesday's match at Brentford after the club closed its training facility due to coronavirus infections.

The club said some players and staff returned positive lateral flow tests following the 1-0 win over Norwich on Saturday evening, with those results confirmed by PCR tests a day later.

First-team operations were being halted at the Carrington Training Complex for 24 hours to ''minimize risk of any further infection,'' United said.

''Given cancellation of training and disruption to the squad,'' United said, ''and with the health of players and staff the priority, the club is in discussion with the Premier League whether it is safe for Tuesday's fixture against Brentford to continue, both from a COVID infection and player preparation perspective.

''Team and staff travel to London will be deferred pending the result of that discussion.'' The Premier League's 2021-22 handbook says matches should go ahead if a club has 14 or more players available on its squad list, but decisions can be taken on a game-by-game basis by the competition's board.

Last week, Tottenham reported eight players and five members of staff had tested positive, leading to Sunday's match at Brighton being postponed.

