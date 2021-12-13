Sports News Roundup: Tom Brady hits milestones in Bucs' OT win; Triathlon-World governing body sanctions Russia for doping offences and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-FIFA launches dedicated commercial programme for women's game to boost growth

FIFA has introduced a new commercial partnership structure that includes dedicated programmes for the women's game for the first time, world soccer's governing body said on Monday. FIFA said that under the commercial programme, companies will have more tailored opportunities to work with women's soccer and directly support their growth and development.

Nassar victims reach $380 million settlement with USA Gymnastics, Olympic committee -WSJ

Victims of disgraced former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar have reached a $380 million settlement with USA Gymnastics, the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee and their insurers after a five-year legal battle, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday. The settlement was confirmed during a hearing in a federal bankruptcy court in Indianapolis on Monday, the newspaper said.

Motor racing-F1 decider puts Masi in spotlight and raises big questions

As fireworks exploded and Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrated his first Formula One title on a dramatic and controversial evening in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, arguments followed fast and furious. The questions about fair play, the sport's integrity in an age of scripted television-led drama as well as the role of race director Michael Masi will not be going away in a hurry.

Italy prosecutors investigate soccer agents Ramadani, Chiodi in tax evasion case

Italian prosecutors are investigating soccer agents Abdilgafar Ramadani and Pietro Chiodi over alleged tax evasion and money laundering in transactions carried out in Italy, a document from Milan prosecutors' office showed on Monday. The investigations target transactions the two agents carried with 11 Italian soccer clubs since 2018, including Juventus, Inter Milan and AC Milan, according to the document, seen by Reuters.

NFL roundup: Tom Brady hits milestones in Bucs' OT win

Tom Brady tossed a 58-yard touchdown pass to Breshad Perriman with 5:31 remaining in overtime to lift the host Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 33-27 victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Buffalo scored 17 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to forge a tie before it went three-and-out on its first possession of overtime. Brady threw his second touchdown pass of the day with a soft toss over the middle to Perriman, whose lone catch of the day sent the Buccaneers (10-3) to their fourth straight victory. The game-winner was Brady's 700th career touchdown pass.

The Big Game: Amy Trask on job lessons from the sports field

In the world of professional sports, it is still considered newsworthy when a woman occupies the corner suite as the boss. But for Amy Trask, it is old hat. The former CEO of the National Football League's Raiders team is now not only a football analyst for CBS Sports, but chair of Big3, a three-on-three basketball league populated by former National Basketball Association stars.

Tennis-Raducanu tests positive for COVID-19, out of exhibition event in Abu Dhabi

U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss this week's Mubadala World Tennis Championship exhibition event in Abu Dhabi, the 19-year-old Briton said on Monday. Raducanu, who became the first qualifier to win a major when she triumphed at Flushing Meadows in September, was due to face Olympics singles gold medallist Belinda Bencic at the Dec. 16-18 event.

Triathlon-World governing body sanctions Russia for doping offences

World Triathlon has imposed sanctions on the Russian Triathlon Federation (RTF) that will be effective for one year due to a "significant number" of doping cases in the country, the governing body said in a statement on Monday. As part of the sanctions, Russia will not be able to organise any World or European Triathlon events until the end of 2022, and RTF officials will have to resign from the events' governing bodies for the period of one year.

French Olympian Agnel, under investigation for rape, admits to sexual relationship with minor, says prosecutor

Former French Olympic swimmer Yannick Agnel, who was placed under formal investigation last week for suspected rape of a minor, has admitted to a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old girl, a public prosecutor said on Monday. The 29-year-old Agnel, who won two Olympic golds at the 2012 Games in London, was arrested in Paris on Thursday and transferred to Mulhouse in eastern France for questioning. French prosecutors said the alleged offences occurred around 2016.

EU hesitates over possible Olympic boycott in China

Lithuania's foreign minister said on Monday he would not attend the 2022 Olympic Games in China as France and the Netherlands sought a common position on a European Union response to highlight Chinese human rights abuses. The bloc is torn over whether to join the United States, Canada, Australia and Britain in deciding not to send their government officials to the Beijing Winter Games in February, fearful of Chinese retaliation that would hurt trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)