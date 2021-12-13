Left Menu

PSG to face Real Madrid after redraw for Champions League's last 16

Manchester United had been paired with Villarreal in the initial draw, but the two clubs could not meet as they both advanced from Group F. United and Atletico were duly paired together second time around.

PTI | Nyon | Updated: 13-12-2021 22:55 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 22:55 IST
Paris Saint-Germain were pitted against 13-time former European champions Real Madrid when the Champions League round of 16 draw was held for a second time on Monday after the first draw was voided due to an error. Manchester United had been paired with Villarreal in the initial draw, but the two clubs could not meet as they both advanced from Group F. The 'Red Devils' were then mistakenly left out of the possible pool of opponents for Atletico Madrid, which forced the redraw. United and Atletico were duly paired together second time around. Defending champions Chelsea were drawn against Lille, while their fellow English Premier League clubs Manchester City and Liverpool will take on Sporting and Inter Milan respectively. The other round of 16 ties are: Salzburg versus Bayern Munich, Benfica versus Ajax and Villarreal versus Juventus.

