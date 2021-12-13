Left Menu

Cricket-England's Stokes signs new Durham deal until 2024

Stokes has played 64 red-ball matches for Durham and scored 3,611 first-class runs, with a best of 185 against Lancashire. "I am delighted to commit to a further three years with Durham, I have had some fantastic memories playing for the club over the years and I look forward to experiencing more of this in the future," Stokes said in a statement

Reuters | Updated: 13-12-2021 23:54 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 23:54 IST
England all-rounder Ben Stokes has signed a contract extension with Durham which will keep him at the first-class county club until 2024, the team announced on Monday. Stokes has played 64 red-ball matches for Durham and scored 3,611 first-class runs, with a best of 185 against Lancashire.

"I am delighted to commit to a further three years with Durham, I have had some fantastic memories playing for the club over the years and I look forward to experiencing more of this in the future," Stokes said in a statement https://www.durhamcricket.co.uk/news-and-media/stokes-signs-new-deal-until-2024. The 30-year-old took an indefinite break from cricket in July to focus on his mental health while also recovering from a second operation on a broken finger, but returned to action this month in England's first Ashes test defeat https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/milestone-man-lyon-spins-australia-thumping-ashes-win-2021-12-11 by Australia.

