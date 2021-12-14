Left Menu

Basketball-NBA postpones two Bulls games with 10 players in health protocols
Two Chicago Bulls games have been postponed after 10 players and additional staff members were placed in the National Basketball Association's (NBA) health and safety protocols, the league said on Monday.

It was not immediately clear when the Dec. 14 game against the visiting Detroit Pistons and Dec. 16 game against the Raptors in Toronto would be played.

The news comes amid widespread media reports of a COVID-19 outbreak on the team and marks the first two postponements the NBA has had to make this season, after a surge of COVID-19 cases forced numerous delays in the last campaign.

