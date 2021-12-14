Left Menu

Soccer-Diawara to coach Guinea at Cup of Nations finals

Guinea compete in Group B at the tournament in Cameroon and begin their campaign against Malawi in Bafoussam on Jan. 10, after which they are due to meet Senegal and Zimbabwe. Diawara played for Guinea at the 2006 Cup of Nations finals in Egypt where they reached the quarter-finals.

Reuters | Conakry | Updated: 14-12-2021 01:25 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 01:25 IST
Soccer-Diawara to coach Guinea at Cup of Nations finals
  • Country:
  • Guinea

Former Arsenal, Olympique de Marseille and Paris Saint Germain striker Kaba Diawara has been named Guinea coach for next month’s Africa Cup of Nations finals, the country’s football association said on Monday. Diawara, 45, was caretaker coach for Guinea's last two World Cup qualifiers last month after Didier Six was sacked in the middle of the campaign only months away from the start of the Cup of Nations, which kicks off on Jan. 9.

Paris-born Diawara, who also played at Girondins Bordeaux and West Ham United, has no previous coaching experience apart from serving as Six’s assistant. Guinea compete in Group B at the tournament in Cameroon and begin their campaign against Malawi in Bafoussam on Jan. 10, after which they are due to meet Senegal and Zimbabwe.

Diawara played for Guinea at the 2006 Cup of Nations finals in Egypt where they reached the quarter-finals. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to track COVID-19 cases; Australia shortens wait time for COVID-19 booster doses as Omicron cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to tr...

 Global
2
Dr. Remziye Hisar: Google doodle to honor first female Turkish scientist

Dr. Remziye Hisar: Google doodle to honor first female Turkish scientist

 Turkey
3
African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

 Uganda
4
Soccer-Elkeson still available for China despite Guangzhou departure

Soccer-Elkeson still available for China despite Guangzhou departure

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021