Soccer-World Cup-winner Morgan joins NWSL expansion club San Diego Wave

Twice World Cup-winning forward Alex Morgan has joined San Diego Wave FC, the National Women's Soccer League's (NWSL) expansion team said on Monday ahead of ther inaugural season.

Reuters | Updated: 14-12-2021 01:36 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 01:31 IST
Twice World Cup-winning forward Alex Morgan has joined San Diego Wave FC, the National Women's Soccer League's (NWSL) expansion team said on Monday ahead of ther inaugural season. The move reunites the Southern California native with United States team mate, defender Abby Dahlkemper, and her former national team head coach Jill Ellis, who is club president.

"I am coming home to partner with this ambitious new club and to push the league forward for generations of soccer players to come," Morgan said in a statement. "I cannot wait to get started and I will do everything I can to help bring a championship to this great city."

The 32-year-old Morgan won the NWSL championship with the Portland Thorns in 2013 and most recently played for the Orlando Pride, where she was named player of the month in May. "Alex is a proven goalscorer at the very highest level and her world class ability, mentality and competitiveness will only add to our ability to compete in this league," said Wave FC head coach Casey Stoney.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

