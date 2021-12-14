Left Menu

Motor racing-Verstappen's title hands unwelcome accolade back to Moss

Handing back the record to Moss has become something of a rite of passage for Formula One drivers - Germany's Nico Rosberg also returned the record when he became champion in 2016 after 23 wins with Mercedes. Active drivers closest to the record now are Finland's Valtteri Bottas (10), who left champions Mercedes for Alfa Romeo after Sunday's race, and McLaren's Australian Daniel Ricciardo with eight wins.

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-12-2021 02:08 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 01:45 IST
Max Verstappen's Formula One championship means one of the unwanted accolades of the sport has returned again to the late British great Stirling Moss. The Dutch driver had chalked up 19 grand prix wins before Sunday's in Abu Dhabi, making him the most successful driver without a title.

Handing back the record to Moss has become something of a rite of passage for Formula One drivers - Germany's Nico Rosberg also returned the record when he became champion in 2016 after 23 wins with Mercedes.

Active drivers closest to the record now are Finland's Valtteri Bottas (10), who left champions Mercedes for Alfa Romeo after Sunday's race, and McLaren's Australian Daniel Ricciardo with eight wins.

