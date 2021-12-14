Soccer-Benfica defender Otamendi victim of robbery at home
Benfica defender Nicolas Otamendi has been the victim of a robbery in his own home, the Portuguese club said in a statement on Monday. The Argentina international played in Benfica's 4-1 win at Famalicao on Sunday before returning home, when the incident took place. "Sport Lisboa e Benfica confirms that their player Nico Otamendi was the victim of a robbery at his home during the early hours of this Monday," the statement read.
Benfica defender Nicolas Otamendi has been the victim of a robbery in his own home, the Portuguese club said in a statement on Monday. The Argentina international played in Benfica's 4-1 win at Famalicao on Sunday before returning home, when the incident took place.
"Sport Lisboa e Benfica confirms that their player Nico Otamendi was the victim of a robbery at his home during the early hours of this Monday," the statement read. "The athlete and the family are doing well, despite the enormous discomfort caused by the situation they are experiencing.
"Benfica calls for the privacy of the player and his family to be respected by the media, while awaiting the conduct of investigations initiated by the authorities." Portuguese newspaper Correio da Manha reported that four assailants assaulted Otamendi as he arrived home before forcing him to open the door where his wife and son were present.
The newspaper also said money and watches were stolen from the property. (Writing by Peter Hall in London; Additional reporting by Fernando Kallas in Madrid; Editing by Ken Ferris)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- London
- Madrid
- Portuguese
- Argentina
- Otamendi
- Benfica
- Nicolas Otamendi
ALSO READ
13 omicron cases in Portuguese soccer team
Authorities: 13 cases of omicron variant at Portuguese soccer club; only 1 player recently travelled to South Africa.
Portuguese health chief sees daily COVID-19 cases doubling at Christmas
Soccer-Portuguese league orders players to get COVID-19 test ahead of every match
Six-time champions Germany, Argentina enter Junior Hockey WC semifinals