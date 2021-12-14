Left Menu

Motor racing-Appeal would make Mercedes look like bad losers, says Ecclestone

"It is a complete and utter nonsense," Ecclestone told Sky Sports News of the suggestion Hamilton was cheated. "I think it'd be the worst thing they could do," the 91-year-old said of going forward with the appeal.

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-12-2021 04:07 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 04:07 IST
Motor racing-Appeal would make Mercedes look like bad losers, says Ecclestone
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Lewis Hamilton was not robbed of a Formula One championship and Mercedes will look like bad losers if they appeal Max Verstappen's success, the sport's former supremo Bernie Ecclestone said on Monday. Mercedes, constructors' champions for a record eighth year in a row, had two protests dismissed after Sunday's deciding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and have given notice of their intention to appeal nL1N2SX0A2.

Red Bull's Verstappen nL1N2SX080 beat Mercedes' seven times champion Hamilton with an overtake on the last lap of the race after race director Michael Masi controversially changed the safety car procedure. "It is a complete and utter nonsense," Ecclestone told Sky Sports News of the suggestion Hamilton was cheated.

"I think it'd be the worst thing they could do," the 91-year-old said of going forward with the appeal. "I mean, looks like they're bad losers." The Briton also said Masi had done "the right thing" and should not be blamed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

 Uganda
2
Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to track COVID-19 cases; Australia shortens wait time for COVID-19 booster doses as Omicron cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to tr...

 Global
3
Dr. Remziye Hisar: Google doodle to honor first female Turkish scientist

Dr. Remziye Hisar: Google doodle to honor first female Turkish scientist

 Turkey
4
Soccer-Elkeson still available for China despite Guangzhou departure

Soccer-Elkeson still available for China despite Guangzhou departure

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021