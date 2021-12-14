Left Menu

Soccer-Roma climb above Juventus after win over Spezia

English striker Tammy Abraham then hit the crossbar with an unorthodox chest towards goal as Roma pressed for a second, with the same player again going close early in the second half. The second goal came in the 56th minute, also from a corner, as Roger Ibanez headed home to put the game to bed.

Reuters | Updated: 14-12-2021 04:19 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 04:19 IST
Soccer-Roma climb above Juventus after win over Spezia

Two goals from defenders earned AS Roma a 2-0 victory over Spezia on Monday, a result that saw Jose Mourinho's side climb above Juventus into sixth place in the Serie A standings.

Looking to get back to winning ways after losing their previous two league matches, centre-back Chris Smalling headed Roma into a sixth-minute lead at the Stadio Olimpico. English striker Tammy Abraham then hit the crossbar with an unorthodox chest towards goal as Roma pressed for a second, with the same player again going close early in the second half.

The second goal came in the 56th minute, also from a corner, as Roger Ibanez headed home to put the game to bed. The victory was tarnished somewhat when 18-year-old Roma substitute Felix Afena-Gyan was sent off late on after picking up two bookings as the hosts moved to 28 points from 17 games above Juve on goal difference. Spezia stay 17th on 12 points.

Mourinho was furious with the referee after seeing Afena-Gyan bizarrely dismissed, with the second of the Ghanaian teenager's bookings brandished for handball as he ran through to score what he thought was Roma's third in the 93rd minute. The Portuguese coach was also not too happy with his team's overall performance throughout the match.

"I liked the two goals from a corner because yesterday we trained on this for 20, 25 minutes," Mourinho told Sky Sport Italia. "I like the result but not the game or how we played. We were in control in the first half but we lost a lot of easy balls.

"We brought Spezia back into the game, when it was not difficult to close it."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

 Uganda
2
Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to track COVID-19 cases; Australia shortens wait time for COVID-19 booster doses as Omicron cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to tr...

 Global
3
Dr. Remziye Hisar: Google doodle to honor first female Turkish scientist

Dr. Remziye Hisar: Google doodle to honor first female Turkish scientist

 Turkey
4
Soccer-Elkeson still available for China despite Guangzhou departure

Soccer-Elkeson still available for China despite Guangzhou departure

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021