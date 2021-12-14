Left Menu

Rugby-Former Ireland coach Schmidt to join All Blacks as selector

Former Ireland coach Joe Schmidt will replace Grant Fox as New Zealand's independent selector after the July series against Ireland, the All Blacks said on Tuesday. Fox will step down after a decade in the role under former boss Steve Hansen and current coach Ian Foster. New Zealander Schmidt will work with selectors Foster and assistant coach John Plumtree from the Rugby Championship onwards.

Reuters | Updated: 14-12-2021 04:57 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 04:57 IST
Rugby-Former Ireland coach Schmidt to join All Blacks as selector

Former Ireland coach Joe Schmidt will replace Grant Fox as New Zealand's independent selector after the July series against Ireland, the All Blacks said on Tuesday. Fox will step down after a decade in the role under former boss Steve Hansen and current coach Ian Foster.

New Zealander Schmidt will work with selectors Foster and assistant coach John Plumtree from the Rugby Championship onwards. "Joe will bring a wealth of New Zealand and international experience into the role, so we are delighted to have him join us," Foster said in a statement.

"He will work closely with me and 'Plums' on selections but his insights will be valuable in other areas as well, so we look forward to having him join us." Schmidt, who guided Ireland to three Six Nations titles and the world number one ranking, took a break from coaching after the team's quarter-final exit from the 2019 World Cup but has returned to New Zealand to take up a part-time role nL1N2RT01T with Super Rugby Trans-Tasman champions Auckland Blues.

"It’s humbling to be involved and I’m looking forward to learning more about the players and the All Blacks environment and helping out as best I can," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

 Uganda
2
Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to track COVID-19 cases; Australia shortens wait time for COVID-19 booster doses as Omicron cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to tr...

 Global
3
Dr. Remziye Hisar: Google doodle to honor first female Turkish scientist

Dr. Remziye Hisar: Google doodle to honor first female Turkish scientist

 Turkey
4
How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Using Mobile Apps

How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Us...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021