Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Nassar victims reach $380 million settlement with USA Gymnastics, Olympic committee

Victims of Larry Nassar, the former doctor for the U.S. women's gymnastics team, reached a $380 million settlement on Monday with the USA Gymnastics governing body, U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee and their insurers after a five-year legal battle. The settlement will cover claims brought among others by Olympic gold medalists Simone Biles, Aly Raisman and McKayla Maroney, who were among Nassar's most high-profile sexual abuse victims. According to court filings, more than 500 victims have sought compensation.

NHL-Flames games postponed at least through Dec. 16 due to COVID-19

The Calgary Flames on Monday became the third team in the last month to have games postponed due to COVID-19, which does little to quell concerns regarding the NHL's plan to send the world's top players to next year's Beijing Olympics. Six Calgary players, including some who are expected to be at the Feb. 4-20 Beijing Olympics, and one staff member entered the NHL's COVID-19 protocol within a 24-hour period.

Motor racing-F1 decider puts Masi in spotlight and raises big questions

As fireworks exploded and Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrated his first Formula One title on a dramatic and controversial evening in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, arguments followed fast and furious. The questions about fair play, the sport's integrity in an age of scripted television-led drama as well as the role of race director Michael Masi will not be going away in a hurry.

The Big Game: Amy Trask on job lessons from the sports field

In the world of professional sports, it is still considered newsworthy when a woman occupies the corner suite as the boss. But for Amy Trask, it is old hat. The former CEO of the National Football League's Raiders team is now not only a football analyst for CBS Sports, but chair of Big3, a three-on-three basketball league populated by former National Basketball Association stars.

Basketball-NBA postpones two Bulls games with 10 players in health protocols

Two Chicago Bulls games have been postponed after 10 players and additional staff members were placed in the National Basketball Association's (NBA) health and safety protocols, the league said on Monday. It was not immediately clear when the Dec. 14 game against the visiting Detroit Pistons and Dec. 16 game against the Raptors in Toronto would be played.

Soccer-U.S. women's national team files final brief in equal pay appeal

Players from the U.S. women's national soccer team filed a final brief with the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday in their bid to revive their equal pay case against U.S. Soccer.

Judge R. Gary Klausner of the United States District Court for the Central District of California in 2020 threw out the players’ claims that they were underpaid in comparison with the men’s national team.

Ice hockey-USHL's Stampede apologizes for making teachers scramble for cash

A United States Hockey League (USHL) team apologized on Monday for an in-game promotion that saw local teachers crawl on the ice to collect dollar bills to help pay for classroom supplies. The Sioux Falls Stampede launched the "Dash for Cash" promotion on Saturday, dropping some $5,000 onto what appeared to be a mat on the center of the ice before 10 teachers frantically scooped up the cash on their hands and knees in front of a live audience.

French Olympian Agnel, under investigation for rape, admits to sexual relationship with minor, says prosecutor

Former French Olympic swimmer Yannick Agnel, who was placed under formal investigation last week for suspected rape of a minor, has admitted to a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old girl, a public prosecutor said on Monday. The 29-year-old Agnel, who won two Olympic golds at the 2012 Games in London, was arrested in Paris on Thursday and transferred to Mulhouse in eastern France for questioning. French prosecutors said the alleged offences occurred around 2016.

Soccer-PSG get Real, Man Utd v Atletico in revised Champions League last-16 draw

Paris St Germain will face Real Madrid in a titanic clash in the last 16 of the Champions League while Manchester United take on Atletico Madrid after UEFA declared the original draw void due to a technical error in the process on Monday. Earlier, United were mistakenly drawn with Villarreal, even though both teams had already faced each other in the group stage while the Premier League side's ball was not added to the bowl as a potential opponent for Atletico Madrid.

Motor racing-Appeal would make Mercedes look like bad losers, says Ecclestone

Lewis Hamilton was not robbed of a Formula One championship and Mercedes will look like bad losers if they appeal Max Verstappen's success, the sport's former supremo Bernie Ecclestone said on Monday. Mercedes, constructors' champions for a record eighth year in a row, had two protests dismissed after Sunday's deciding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and have given notice of their intention to appeal nL1N2SX0A2.

