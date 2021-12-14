Soccer-Man United's league game at Brentford postponed due to COVID-19
Manchester United's Premier League match at Brentford on Tuesday has been postponed due to a number of COVID-19 cases at the Old Trafford club, the league announced on Monday.
"The decision was taken following guidance from medical advisers due to the exceptional circumstances of an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak within Manchester United’s squad," the league said in a statement.
"First team operations at the club’s Carrington Training Complex were closed down today to help control the outbreak and minimise risk of further infection among players and staff."
