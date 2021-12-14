Left Menu

Rugby-Paisami re-signs for Australia through 2023 World Cup

The 23-year-old Paisami made his Wallabies debut under Dave Rennie last year and has gone on to feature in 15 of 20 tests over the past two seasons. He was also a key cog in the Reds' 2021 Super Rugby AU championship, scoring four tries.

Centre Hunter Paisami has re-signed with Australia and Super Rugby side Queensland Reds through to the end of the 2023 World Cup in France, Rugby Australia said on Tuesday.

He was also a key cog in the Reds' 2021 Super Rugby AU championship, scoring four tries. “I’m really excited to be a part of the future of both Queensland and the Wallabies and believe there's a lot of improvement left in my game," Paisami said in a statement.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time in Queensland so far and I’m really happy to stay here with my young family for at least the next two years." Paisami joins fellow Wallabies and Reds team mates Filipo Daugunu, Tate McDermott, Fraser McReight, James O'Connor, Taniela Tupou and Harry Wilson to re-commit with Queensland and Australia through the World Cup.

"We're really pleased that Hunter has re-committed to the Wallabies and to Queensland for at least the next two years," said Rennie. "His brutal defence and incisive carries were a feature on the end of year tour where he played his best footy in Wallaby gold."

