Honoured to be donning Team India jersey: Priyank Panchal

Batter Priyank Panchal, who replaced injured Indian opener Rohit Sharma for the South Africa Test, said he was honoured to be donning the jersey of Team India.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2021 10:32 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 10:32 IST
Priyank Panchal (Image: BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
Batter Priyank Panchal, who replaced injured Indian opener Rohit Sharma for the South Africa Test, said he was honoured to be donning the jersey of Team India. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday confirmed that Rohit has been ruled out of the three-match Test series against South Africa due to a hamstring issue.

Priyank Panchal was then named as a replacement of Rohit in the Test squad for the South Africa tour. "Thank you everyone for all your good wishes. Honoured to be donning the team India jersey. Thank you for showing faith in me @BCCI. Looking forward to the series!" tweeted Priyank Panchal.

Rohit, who was recently appointed as the vice-captain of the squad, sustained a left hamstring injury during his training session in Mumbai on Sunday. India's squad for South Africa Tests: Virat Kohli (Captain), Priyank Panchal, KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

