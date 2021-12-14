Left Menu

Ben Stokes signs new three-year contract with Durham

Durham Cricket has announced that England all-rounder Ben Stokes has signed a contract extension with the Club.

ANI | Durham | Updated: 14-12-2021 11:56 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 11:56 IST
Ben Stokes signs new three-year contract with Durham
Ben Stokes. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Durham Cricket has announced that England all-rounder Ben Stokes has signed a contract extension with the Club. The 30-year-old has signed a contract until at least the end of the 2024 season. Stokes is an integral part of the England team - featuring across all formats since making his senior debut in 2011 against Ireland.

"I am delighted to commit to a further three years with Durham, I have had some fantastic memories playing for the Club over the years and I look forward to experiencing more of this in the future," said Stokes in a statement. Stokes made his Durham County Championship debut against Essex in 2010, playing 64 red ball games for the Club scoring 3611 first-class runs with a best of 185 against Lancashire.

Director of Cricket, Marcus North added: "Ben is one of the finest players in the world and while we may not see him as much as we would like his influence around the club remains huge. "It's fantastic to see Ben back fit and well following his time away from the game and now back playing for England in the Ashes."

"We are extremely happy that Ben has agreed his future to Durham for a further 3 years. Stokes has played 71 test matches for England, scoring 4631 runs averaging 37.04 and taking 163 wickets which includes his famous 135* against Australia at Headingley. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

 Uganda
2
How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Using Mobile Apps

How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Us...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to track COVID-19 cases; Australia shortens wait time for COVID-19 booster doses as Omicron cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to tr...

 Global
4
Dr. Remziye Hisar: Google doodle to honor first female Turkish scientist

Dr. Remziye Hisar: Google doodle to honor first female Turkish scientist

 Turkey

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021