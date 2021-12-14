Left Menu

Rugby-Paisami keen to face Pasifika team in revamped Super Rugby

Samoa-born centre Hunter Paisami is relishing facing teams from the Pacific Islands in next year's revamped Super Rugby after signing a new contract with Rugby Australia. The 23-year-old has extended his relationship with Australia and Super Rugby side Queensland Reds until the end of the 2023 World Cup in France after featuring in 15 of 20 tests for the Wallabies over the last two seasons.

Samoa-born centre Hunter Paisami is relishing facing teams from the Pacific Islands in next year's revamped Super Rugby after signing a new contract with Rugby Australia.

The 23-year-old has extended his relationship with Australia and Super Rugby side Queensland Reds until the end of the 2023 World Cup in France after featuring in 15 of 20 tests for the Wallabies over the last two seasons. Two teams representing the Pacific Islands - Moana Pasifika and Fijian Drua - will join the renamed Super Rugby Pasifika competition next year to participate alongside the existing five teams each from Australia and New Zealand.

"I'll be keen to play against those big island boys, (they're) physical and that," said Paisami, who played at youth level for Samoa before moving to Australia. "It's real good to get a Pasifika team into the competition and to bring the Pacific Islands back onto the map."

Pacific island nations have long complained about being excluded from the lucrative Super Rugby competition, which has left their players vulnerable to inducements from wealthy teams in Australia, New Zealand, Europe and elsewhere. Paisami scored four tries during the Reds' 2021 Super Rugby AU championship success, although injury kept him out of the grand final win over the ACT Brumbies.

Despite that disappointment, his form throughout the season attracted offers from overseas teams before Paisami extended his contract with Rugby Australia. "There was definitely interest there and a few decisions to be made in quarantine, but I'm happy I made the right one for me and my family to stay in Australia," said Paisami.

"I thought I'd commit to the club that gave me the opportunity to start my professional career. The least I could do is give back to them and play my best footie for the club." Paisami joins fellow Wallabies and Reds team mates Filipo Daugunu, Tate McDermott, Fraser McReight, James O'Connor, Taniela Tupou and Harry Wilson to re-commit with Queensland and Australia through the World Cup.

