Left Menu

BWF World C'ships: World number one Viktor Axelsen suffers shock defeat in his opener against Loh Kean Yew

The world number one and hot-favourite for title Viktor Axelsen suffered a shock defeat at his very first hurdle of the BWF World Championships 2021 on Monday in Huelva.

ANI | Madrid | Updated: 14-12-2021 13:48 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 13:48 IST
BWF World C'ships: World number one Viktor Axelsen suffers shock defeat in his opener against Loh Kean Yew
Viktor Axelsen (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Spain

The world number one and hot-favourite for title Viktor Axelsen suffered a shock defeat at his very first hurdle of the BWF World Championships 2021 on Monday in Huelva. It was only his fourth defeat this year as the Dane fell 14-21 21-9 21-6. The upset was executed by Loh Kean Yew, who was runner-up to Axelsen in the Indonesia Open final recently.

The Olympic champion and winner of seven titles this year, was well on his way against his Singaporean opponent with a first game win, but fell apart in the second and third. Axelsen gave credit to his opponent while acknowledging that he hadn't been anywhere close to his best.

"I think he played as a winner today, he definitely deserved the victory, so I wish him all the best for the rest of the tournament," said Axelsen after the match. "For me personally the first game was okay, but then it was something I'd rather forget, to be honest. I'll take a few days and then watch it again to see if I can learn anything. I feel a bit burned out right now."

"Pretty much everything fell apart in the second and third. Loh stepped up and I stepped down," he added. Elsewhere, the eighth seed Ng Ka Long Angus fell in an exciting battle to India's HS Prannoy, 13-21 21-18 21-19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

 Uganda
2
How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Using Mobile Apps

How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Us...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to track COVID-19 cases; Australia shortens wait time for COVID-19 booster doses as Omicron cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to tr...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Hungary calls France a partner before Macron-Orban meeting; U.N. chief urges action on 'killer robots' as Geneva talks open and more

World News Roundup: Hungary calls France a partner before Macron-Orban meeti...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021