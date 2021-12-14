Would love to see 'favourite' cricketer Kohli in Lanka Premier League, says Bhanuka Rajapaksa

By Anuj Mishra Star cricketer Virat Kohli might have stepped down from the white-ball captaincy of Team India but the swashbuckling batter still remains the stalwart of the game and is highly admired by many cricketers across the globe.

Sri Lanka batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa is among the list of such players who marvel at Kohli for his leadership skills, grit and determination. In an interaction with ANI, Rajapaksa opened about his leadership style, the impact of Lanka Premier League (LPL) on Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) and his wish to see stalwart Kohli playing in the LPL.

"It's always exciting when you are leading a side. I got the opportunity because Shahid Afridi left halfway through last year due to personal reasons. It's been a fantastic moment with the boys and I am looking forward to clinching the title this year," said Rajapaksa, who is captaining Galle Gladiators in the LPL. When asked who was his favourite Indian cricketer, Rajapaksa had no doubt in taking Kohli's name. "Without any doubt, at the moment I would say, Virat Kohli," he said.

The Sri Lanka batter was quick to pick Kohli when asked which Indian cricketer would he love to see in the LPL. "Definitely Virat Kohli," an elated Rajapaksa said. Rajapaksa is relishing his role as the captain of Galle Gladiators and the batter feels his captaincy has improved his game.

"For me, I have been leading the team for a while now, so it has always made a positive impact in my batting. As a captain, I am always going for a kill, I don't want to lose a match by 10-15 runs," said Rajapaksa "Even if it is one run I don't mind losing a match. Captaincy has made a huge impact in my batting, it has become more aggressive," he added.

Rajapaksa has no doubt that the franchise tournament (LPL) will definitely help Sri Lanka in finding quality cricketers for the Asian side. "Of course, if you look at other leagues around the world they have found so many youngsters even the players who have not been performing in the past, they get a good opportunity playing under the lights, playing with a lot of crowd around you," said Rajapaksa.

"It is going to be a big benefit to Sri Lanka Cricket and we have seen the benefit, we have found a couple of youngsters. LPL I think it's going to be a big hit in the coming future," he added. Sitting third on the points table, Galle Gladiators have five points from six games and Rajapaksa has all his concentration towards Tuesday's match.

"We are pretty confident, we had faced many difficulties last year. We were fifth or fourth in the table but ended up reaching the final. So we have done way better than last year, so I think it's just a matter of winning a match or two. Today's match will be a big game for us," he signed off. After the game against Dambulla Giants, Galle Gladiators will face Jaffna Kings in their last league match on Friday. Fans can watch Jaffna Kings vs Galle Gladiators LIVE on SONY TEN 2 (English) channels on December 17 at 3:00 pm IST. (ANI)

