Former India skipper Mohammad Azharuddin on Tuesday said there is no harm in taking a break but the timing has to be better.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2021 14:00 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 14:00 IST
No harm in taking break but timing has to be better: Azharuddin on Kohli's request
Virat Kohli (Photo/ BCCI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Former Indian skipper Mohammad Azharuddin on Tuesday said there is no harm in taking a break but the timing has to be better. Azharuddin's remarks came after Kohli asked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for a break in January to spend some time with his family. It is important to note that Kohli and Anushka Sharma's daughter Vamika will turn one on January 11, 2022.

Moreover, opening batsman Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the Test series against South Africa which gets underway from December 26. "Virat Kohli has informed that he's not available for the ODI series & Rohit Sharma is unavailable for the upcoming test. There is no harm in taking a break but the timing has to be better. This just substantiates speculation about the rift. Neither will be giving up the other form of cricket," Azharuddin tweeted.

Kohli, India's skipper in the longest format is set to miss the upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa. Earlier in the day, sources in the know of developments confirmed to ANI that Kohli has indeed asked the board for a small break in January next year.

"Yes, Kohli has asked for a small break in January to spend some time with his family. It effectively means that he would miss the ODI series against South Africa," the source said. Meanwhile, batter Priyank Panchal has been named as Rohit's replacement for South Africa Tests. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

