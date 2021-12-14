Left Menu

US Open champ Emma Raducanu tests COVID positive, withdraws from Mubadala World Tennis C'ship

The US Open champion Emma Raducanu has tested positive for COVID-19 and has withdrawn from this week's Mubadala World Tennis Championship.

ANI | London | Updated: 14-12-2021 14:05 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 14:05 IST
US Open champ Emma Raducanu tests COVID positive, withdraws from Mubadala World Tennis C'ship
2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The US Open champion Emma Raducanu has tested positive for COVID-19 and has withdrawn from this week's Mubadala World Tennis Championship. The exhibition event which will undergo from December 16-18, was set to see Britain's 19-year-old star take on Olympic champion Belinda Bencic in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

"I was very much looking forward to playing in front of the fans here in Abu Dhabi, but unfortunately after testing positive for Covid-19, I will have to postpone until the next opportunity," Raducanu said. "I'm isolating as per rules and hopefully will be able to get back on court soon."

A statement from the tournament organisers added: "Emma is now isolating and following all necessary protocols. We wish her a quick recovery and hope to see her back on the court soon." Among the male players taking part in the tournament are Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray.

Raducanu is due to travel to Australia after Christmas in preparation for next year's first Grand Slam of 2022 which begins on January 17. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

 Uganda
2
How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Using Mobile Apps

How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Us...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to track COVID-19 cases; Australia shortens wait time for COVID-19 booster doses as Omicron cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to tr...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Hungary calls France a partner before Macron-Orban meeting; U.N. chief urges action on 'killer robots' as Geneva talks open and more

World News Roundup: Hungary calls France a partner before Macron-Orban meeti...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021